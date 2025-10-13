Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Exits early Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lukes (knee) exited Sunday's contest against the Mariners in the fourth inning, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Lukes fouled a ball off his right knee in the bottom of the first inning, ultimately drawing a walk in his first at-bat of the day. The 31-year-old was able to remain in the game for the time being, but Myles Straw ended up replacing him in right field in the top of the fourth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Dealing with knee contusion•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Idle against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Wallops 12th long ball•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Exiting starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: On bench versus righty•