Lukes (knee) exited Sunday's contest against the Mariners in the fourth inning, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Lukes fouled a ball off his right knee in the bottom of the first inning, ultimately drawing a walk in his first at-bat of the day. The 31-year-old was able to remain in the game for the time being, but Myles Straw ended up replacing him in right field in the top of the fourth.