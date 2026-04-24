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Lukes was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians with an apparent injury, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Lukes hit a double to lead off the first inning but was replaced on the bases immediately afterward. It's unclear what he is dealing with, but if he ends up needing to miss additional time, Myles Straw would be in line to make extra starts in the outfield.

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