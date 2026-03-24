Lukes has a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Rosie DiManno of The Toronto Star reports.

The acquisition of Jesus Sanchez in February put Lukes' job security in question, but the 31-year-old will break camp as part of a crowded outfield that also includes Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Addison Barger and Myles Straw, with Davis Schneider still fighting for the final bench spot as well. Lukes did his part to prove his worth this spring, slashing .333/.468/.417 in 18 Grapefruit League games with a 9:10 BB:K, but his .255/.323/.407 line over 135 regular-season games in 2025 offers a better view of his limited upside at the plate.