Lopez (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Lopez opened the Triple-A campaign on the shelf with the oblique injury but has now joined Buffalo after a five-game rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin. He had a .289/.347/.405 slash line with two home runs, 25 RBI, 36 runs and 15 stolen bases in 43 games at the Triple-A level last season, and he could be in the mix for a big-league promotion should the Blue Jays require infield depth later in the year.