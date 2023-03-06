Lopez is projected to secure the final spot on the Blue Jays' bench for Opening Day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Toronto already has plenty of versatility on the infield with Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio all but locked into roster spots, but Lopez would provide added flexibility. The 24-year-old has only 11 big-league plate appearances over the last two seasons, but he slashed .297/.378/.415 through 91 games with Triple-A Buffalo in 2022 while playing second base, shortstop, center field and left field, and he's stolen double-digit bases in each of the last four minor-league campaigns. Lopez isn't hurting his chances of breaking camp on the 26-man roster either, going 7-for-15 to begin his spring with a 2:2 BB:K.