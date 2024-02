Lopez was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

A spot on the 40-man roster was needed for Yariel Rodriguez, whose signing finally became official. Lopez saw spot action with the Blue Jays in 2021 and 2022 but spent all of 2023 at Triple-A Buffalo, posting a .656 OPS in 84 contests. The 25-year-old's bat is a little light, but he's young and can play all over the field so there might be interest on waivers.