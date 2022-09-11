site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Otto Lopez: Optioned to Triple-A
Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Lopez was recalled Friday to give the Blue Jays another hitter with Teoscar Hernandez away from the team, but he will head back to Buffalo with Hernandez returning to action Sunday.
