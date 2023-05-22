site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Otto Lopez: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Lopez will provide some infield depth while Santiago Espinal (hamstring) is out. He has managed just a .533 OPS with Buffalo this season.
