The Blue Jays activated Pina (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Thursday and outrighted him to Triple-A Buffalo.

Pina was recalled and immediately placed on the 60-day IL with a UCL sprain in September as a means to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. The righty did not require surgery and could be ready for spring training, but it would now be as a non-roster invitee.