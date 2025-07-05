default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Blue Jays recalled Pina from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Since being traded to Toronto in late June, Pina has given up one run over two innings at Buffalo. He'll now return to the big leagues as the roster replacement for the injured Yimi Garcia, though Pina doesn't project to pitch outside of low-leverage situations with the Jays.

More News