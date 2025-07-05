Blue Jays' Robinson Pina: Recalled from Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays recalled Pina from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Since being traded to Toronto in late June, Pina has given up one run over two innings at Buffalo. He'll now return to the big leagues as the roster replacement for the injured Yimi Garcia, though Pina doesn't project to pitch outside of low-leverage situations with the Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Robinson Pina: Shipped to Toronto•
-
Marlins' Robinson Pina: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Robinson Pina: Officially promoted•
-
Marlins' Robinson Pina: Expected to be called up•
-
Marlins' Robinson Pina: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Phillies' Robinson Pina: Signs minors deal with Philly•