Borucki (1-0) gave up a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings Monday to pick up the win in a 4-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out two.

The southpaw was added to the 30-man roster earlier in the day and Borucki was put to work quickly, entering the game to begin the sixth inning and getting credited with the win by the official scorer. After a lost 2019 due to elbow issues, he'll look to regain the form that saw him post a 3.87 ERA over 97.2 innings in 2018.