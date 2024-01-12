Espinal agreed to a one-year, $2.725 million deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 29-year-old utility player saw 20-plus games at second base and third base last season while playing 16 games at shortstop. His defensive versatility makes him more valuable in real life than in fantasy.
