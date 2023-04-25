Espinal (wrist) was available off the bench for the Blue Jays during Monday's win over the White Sox, MLB.com reports.
Espinal had to exit Saturday's game versus the Yankees after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch, but tests came back negative and he's been cleared to play. The infielder is off to a 4-for-35 start at the plate this season.
