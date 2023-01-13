Espinal and the Blue Jays agreed on a one-year, $2.1 million contract Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Espinal and the team won't have to go through the headache of the arbitration process anymore after striking a deal Friday. The infielder busted onto the scene in 2022, batting .267 with seven homers, 51 RBI, 51 runs and six stolen bases over 135 games in a season where he made his first All Star team. The 28-year-old will likely operate as a utility option in 2023 and could start in multiple spots throughout the infield.
