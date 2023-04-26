Espinal (wrist) is starting at second base and batting ninth Wednesday versus the White Sox.
After suffering a right wrist contusion Saturday when he was hit by a Gerrit Cole fastball, Espinal had been available off the bench for both of the Blue Jays' first two games this week against the White Sox but went unused. He'll now get the chance to re-enter the lineup, as Whit Merrifield will moves from the infield to left field while Kevin Kiermaier gets the afternoon off.
