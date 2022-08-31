Espinal isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Espinal has gone 0-for-8 with a walk and a strikeout over his last three games and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Whit Merrifield is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
