Espinal is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Espinal started the past two games at shortstop in place of Bo Bichette (hamstring), but the rookie will retreat to his usual bench role after the Blue Jays cleared Bichette to start in the series finale. Even if Bichette misses more extended time at some point in 2020, the defensive-minded Espinal is unlikely to emerge as an intriguing fantasy commodity.