Espinal was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Espinal was sent to Triple-A on Friday, but with Jonathan Davis being placed on the paternity list Tuesday, he finds himself back on the major-league roster. He'll provide infield depth in the coming days, though he very possibly may be sent back to the minors once Davis is ready to rejoin the club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: On bench for matinee•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not starting Game 1•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Filling in for Biggio•