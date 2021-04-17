Espinal was recalled by the Blue Jays to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Espinal will start at third base and bat seventh in Saturday's matinee. During his first stint with the major-league club this year, Espinal went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
