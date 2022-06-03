Espinal went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in an 8-3 win Thursday over the White Sox.

Espinal hit leadoff and for the second straight game and delivered for Toronto, recording hits in his final three plate appearances. The second baseman plated a run with a fifth-inning double and drove in two more in the eighth on a single. After a 2-for-23 slump to end May, the 27-year-old has come to life in June, going 4-for-9 with a double, a homer, and four RBI. In his last seven starts, he's hit leadoff or second for the Blue Jays.