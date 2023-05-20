Espinal exited Saturday's contest with the Orioles early with a right hamstring injury. He went 3-for-3 before leaving.

Espinal was forced out of the game in the top of the eighth inning with right leg discomfort, which is now understood to be hamstring related. Whit Merrifield replaced him at second base and will bat eighth for the remainder of the contest. More information on Espinal's status will likely be provided after the game.