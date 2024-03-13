Espinal went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 29-year-old infielder is batting only .200 (4-for-20) this spring, but that masks a strong performance at the plate that also includes a 5:2 BB:K. Unfortunately for Espinal, one of his main competitors for a utility spot, Ernie Clement, has been on fire in camp, going 10-for-25 with two homers and zero strikeouts. Given the defensive flexibility already provided by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Cavan Biggio and Davis Schneider, there probably isn't room for two more bench infielders on the 26-man roster, so Espinal will likely have to begin his season at Triple-A Buffalo and wait for injuries to open up a spot for him in the majors.