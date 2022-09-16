Espinal isn't in the lineup Friday against Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Espinal has gone 4-for-6 with two runs, an RBI and a walk over the last three games and will get a breather during Friday's series opener against the Orioles. Cavan Biggio will take over at the keystone and bat fifth.
