Espinal is will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Yankees.
With Whit Merrifield covering left field Wednesday while Kevin Kiermaier (illness) gets the night off, the keystone is opened up for Espinal. The 28-year-old infielder has put up a woeful .477 OPS across 71 plate appearances this season.
