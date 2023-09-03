Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Espinal went 6-for-10 with a double and four RBI while starting in three of the past four games at third base, but he'll head to the bench Sunday while Cavan Biggio logs a start at the hot corner. The Blue Jays should have extra playing time available for Espinal on the left side of the infield while both Matt Chapman (finger) and Bo Bichette (quadricep) are on the injured list.