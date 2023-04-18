Espinal went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-2 loss against Houston.
Espinal replaced Bo Bichette at shortstop in the bottom of the seventh, and he hit his first homer of the season in the top of the eighth. It was only the third hit this season for the backup middle infielder, who's appeared in just 10 of Toronto's 17 games.
