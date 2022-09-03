Espinal went 2-for-3 with a two-run double in Friday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Espinal knocked in Cavan Biggio and Matt Chapman on a double in the fourth inning. They were the only runs of the game until Bo Bichette launched a two-run shot in the ninth. For Espinal, they were his first RBI since Aug. 18. He has had a rough stretch since then, going 3-for-21 until his two-hit outing Friday. The second baseman is slashing .268/.321/.378 on the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Remains on bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting in second straight•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not starting Friday•