Espinal (oblique) is doing some light baseball activity and hitting off a tee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Espinal has been on the injured list with a left oblique strain since Thursday, but it's encouraging that he's begun some light work after a few days. The Blue Jays hope that the 27-year-old will be able to return late in the regular season so he can prepare for postseason play, but it's not yet clear whether he'll have enough time to ramp up prior to Oct. 5.