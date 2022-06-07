Espinal went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 8-0 win over the Royals.

Espinal has now turned in three consecutive two-hit games and has homered on back-to-back days while driving in five runs between the contests. After his production had slowed down in May, Espinal has opened June with a bang to help solidify himself as the everyday second baseman ahead of Cavan Biggio, who has been performing well since his late-May call-up from Triple-A Buffalo.