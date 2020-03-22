Espinal opened some eyes before spring training was put on pause, slashing .417/.462/1.000 with three home runs in 26 Grapefruit League plate appearances.

The 25-year-old has never hit more than 10 home runs in a minor-league season, so take that spring power production with an entire shaker of salt. Nonetheless, Espinal looked more than ready to make his major-league debut, and while he'll be at Triple-A Buffalo when the regular season begins, he remains the best option in the organization to fill in at shortstop for Bo Bichette -- whether that comes due to an injury, or if the club decides it isn't comfortable with the defense offered by Brandon Drury or Joe Panik when Bichette needs a breather.