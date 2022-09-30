Espinal (oblique) has begun running the bases Friday and is ramping up baseball activity, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Espinal has been out of action since Sept. 21 when he was removed from a game early. He remains on the injured list, but the Blue Jays will be evaluating him on a day-to-day basis going forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Hitting off tee•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Removed from game•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Gets breather Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Three hits, two runs scored in win•