Espinal went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Twins.
Espinal's homer was his first since June 30 and his first extra-base hit since July 7. He picked a bad time to go cold -- he's gone 4-for-24 (.167) in his last nine games and no longer has a regular role in the lineup with the Blue Jays adding Whit Merrifield at the trade deadline. For the season, Espinal has a .265/.316/.383 slash line with seven long balls, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored, five stolen bases and 21 doubles, but he'll likely be limited to a bench role when the Blue Jays are at full health.
