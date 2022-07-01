Espinal went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Rays.

The infielder capped the scoring on the night with a two-run blast off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh inning, his sixth long ball of the year. Espinal snapped a 21-game homer drought with the performance, but he's been picking up the pace at the plate with four two-hit efforts in the last five games, boosting his slash line back up to .271/.323/.405.

