Espinal went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Rays.
The infielder capped the scoring on the night with a two-run blast off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh inning, his sixth long ball of the year. Espinal snapped a 21-game homer drought with the performance, but he's been picking up the pace at the plate with four two-hit efforts in the last five games, boosting his slash line back up to .271/.323/.405.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Takes seat amid slump•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Three hits, two runs in victory•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Homers in consecutive games•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Drives in three in win•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Tuesday•