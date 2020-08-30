Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Espinal will bow out of the lineup for a third straight game while Joe Panik draws another start at shortstop in his place. The rookie looks in line to fill a short-side platoon role at the position while the Blue Jays wait for Bo Bichette (knee) to return from the injured list.
