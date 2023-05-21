Espinal, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, said he shouldn't need a trip to the injured list, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

The 28-year-old exited Saturday's contest with a right hamstring issue, but it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. Even if available, Espinal isn't guaranteed to rejoin the starting nine within the next couple days since Toronto's position players are otherwise healthy.