Espinal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

George Springer's return from the injured list Tuesday looks set to close the door on Espinal's run as an everyday player. With some combination of Springer, Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel expected to occupy the three outfield and designated-hitter spots in most games, Cavan Biggio should move back into an everyday role at third base, where Espinal had been holding down the fort. Espinal made four straight starts at the hot corner before exiting the lineup in Tuesday's series opener in Miami.