Espinal will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles.

Espinal will stick in the starting nine for a fourth straight game after he reached base four times (two base hits, two walks) across his four plate appearances in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Orioles. His run as the Blue Jays' everyday third baseman will likely come to an end soon after Teoscar Hernandez returned from the paternity list Sunday. Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk will likely form Toronto's everyday outfield for now, leaving Cavan Biggio to pick up more work at the hot corner at Espinal's expense.