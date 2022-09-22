Espinal (side) isn't starting Thursday against the Rays.
Espinal exited Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia due to left side discomfort, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Cavan Biggio will take his place at the keystone and bat ninth.
