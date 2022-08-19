Espinal is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Espinal started the past three games and will take a seat after going 5-for-10 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored. The 27-year-old has been the preferred option at second base despite the acquisition of Whit Merrifield at the trade deadline, though Merrifield is in the lineup Friday in place of George Springer (knee) in center field. Cavan Biggio is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
