Espinal is on the bench Monday versus Tampa Bay, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
An 0-for-4 performance Sunday has Espinal hitting .269 with a .387 OBP in eight games since September began. Cavan Biggio enters the lineup to play second base Monday.
