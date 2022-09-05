Espinal isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Espinal returned to the lineup for Monday's matinee and went 0-for-3 with a run and a walk. Cavan Biggio is taking over at the keystone and batting sixth during Game 2.
