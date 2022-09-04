Espinal (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Even though Espinal escaped with no structural damage to his left hand after being struck by a pitch in Saturday's 4-1 win, he'll be on the bench for the series finale while he recovers from a painful contusion. Cavan Biggio steps in at second base for Espinal, who can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's doubleheader in Baltimore.