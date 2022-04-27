Espinal went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

He was the first Toronto batter to reach base in the game, drawing a walk off Nick Pivetta to lead off the third inning, and Espinal just kept on reaching base all night. The 27-year-old has been one of the Blue Jays' biggest contributors lately, putting together a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-17 (.412) with two doubles, two homers, four runs and five RBI, and he is giving the team no reason to remove him from the starting job at second base.