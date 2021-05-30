Espinal is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Cleveland.
Espinal has been the primary starter at third base since Cavan Biggio (neck) landed on the injured list, but he's been unable to solidify his grip on the role and is 3-for-20 over the past seven games. Joe Panik will receive the start at the hot corner in Sunday's matinee.
