Espinal was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Blue Jays on Monday with a right hamstring inflammation, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
There had been hope Espinal would avoid the IL and the fact that the Jays are calling it inflammation and not a strain would seem to suggest they're just being extra cautious. Otto Lopez is up to take Espinal's roster spot.
