Espinal went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Espinal walked and stole second in the eighth inning, but he was left on base. The infielder has enjoyed a productive start to July, going 9-for-30 (.300) with two steals in eight games. He's up to five steals in seven attempts this year while maintaining a .274/.327/.405 slash line with six home runs, 37 RBI and 31 runs scored through 84 contests.