Espinal (oblique) took live batting practice and was involved in infield drills during a workout Wednesday in Toronto, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Espinal won't be activated from the 10-day injured list in advance of the Blue Jays' season-closing doubleheader in Baltimore on Wednesday, but he looks like he could be a candidate for inclusion on Toronto's wild-card round roster in advance of the team's Game 1 matchup with the Mariners on Friday. If he shows enough progress in his recovery from the oblique strain for the Blue Jays to include him on the postseason roster, Espinal may have to settle for a utility role. While Espinal has been on the shelf since Sept. 22, Whit Merrifield has seized control of the keystone and has produced a monstrous 1.237 OPS over his last 10 contests.