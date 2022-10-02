Espinal (oblique) hit off a pitching machine Sunday and is scheduled to face live pitching Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Espinal began running the bases Friday and is now ramping up his hitting program. The 27-year-old is already eligible to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and he could be back for the final game of the regular season Wednesday if he continues to progress with no issues.
