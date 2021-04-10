Espinal was recalled by the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Espinal was unable to break camp with the major-league club this year, but he'll join the big-league roster after Lourdes Gurriel was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to vaccine-related symptoms Saturday. Since Gurriel will be eligible to return as soon as his symptoms subside, Espinal might not spend much time in the majors.
