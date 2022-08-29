Espinal isn't in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
Espinal went 2-for-10 with a run and a strikeout over his last three games and will be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Cavan Biggio is starting at the keystone and batting sixth.
